Providence seeks to acquire over 300 abandoned properties

The Providence Redevelopment Agency has approved a draft plan that would allow it to buy more than 300 abandoned residential properties as part of an effort to reduce neighborhood blight.
The draft, approved last week, identifies vacant properties that satisfy criteria to be deemed "deteriorated blight." City officials say all have at least one housing code violation. Many are also tax delinquent.
If approved by the City Council, the redevelopment agency would try to acquire the properties, including through purchase, eminent domain or tax takings.
The redevelopment agency says it's exploring a pilot project where private partners could buy the properties in bulk.
The city unveiled the EveryHome initiative two years ago with the goal of removing an estimated 600 abandoned properties.
