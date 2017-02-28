Pakistan deploys extra police ahead of key regional summit

1:35 Devon Gales on Georgia's fund-raising effort, progress at Shepherd Center Pause

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

2:14 How Devon Gales' paralyzing accident changed him as a person

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

2:33 Daughter on finding items missing from her mother's gravesite: "It hurts my heart"

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:54 Surveillance video shows one of oak trees at Toomer's Corner on fire