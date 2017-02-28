State House considers tax break for rural internet

South Dakota House members will consider giving tax rebates to telecommunication companies for bringing broadband service to under-served rural areas.
The measure brings telecommunications companies into the state's reinvestment payment program which helps companies offset upfront costs associated with relocating or expanding operations or with upgrading equipment in South Dakota.
KELO-TV (http://bit.ly/2m3329y ) reports state Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson says telecommunication companies have maximized current federal funds. Rep. Spencer Hawley of Brookings says the state is going to "throw a little bit more into the game to help spread those funds out."
The bill unanimously passed the Senate and is now headed to the House floor, possibly Tuesday.
Comments