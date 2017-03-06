La Crosse looks to encourage more alternative commuters

0:53 How to clean and de-head shrimp for cooking Pause

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

0:45 Witness describes scene of Sunday afternoon fire

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:20 Fire at Neill Drive residence