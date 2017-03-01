Asian markets mostly higher, watching Trump speech closely

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown Pause

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

0:38 Road project could slow traffic at busy intersection for up to a year

1:40 Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense

2:17 Attorney: Woman charged in crash that killed 2 children wants to be able to attend funeral

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?