Trump gives GOP leaders rallying cry, roadmap for change

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown Pause

0:38 Road project could slow traffic at busy intersection for up to a year

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:40 Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

2:17 Attorney: Woman charged in crash that killed 2 children wants to be able to attend funeral

1:35 Devon Gales on Georgia's fund-raising effort, progress at Shepherd Center

6:05 John Pezold on Government Transparency