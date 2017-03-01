US consumer spending up slightly, inflation at 4-year high

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown Pause

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

0:38 Road project could slow traffic at busy intersection for up to a year

1:40 Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?

2:07 Hal Kirven discusses closing of Columbus Square Mall

6:05 John Pezold on Government Transparency

3:37 John Pezold on Partisan Politics and Limited Government