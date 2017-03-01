US stocks surge in early trading; Dow crosses 21,000 points

0:38 Road project could slow traffic at busy intersection for up to a year Pause

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:44 Pratt & Whitney to create 500 jobs with plant expansion

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?

2:34 Stacey Jackson defends 16-year old murder suspect in Bobby Seawright Jr. shooting