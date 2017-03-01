Country’s owner ‘excited’ about new downtown residential, retail development

Country’s barbecue restaurant owner Jim Morpeth sat in the middle of a packed room in W.C. Bradley Co. headquarters on Wednesday afternoon and admitted he was both scared and excited.
Change will do that to you.
Morpeth’s downtown restaurant, which he opened in 1988 on a hunch and with the help of several low-interest loans, is the only parcel the W.C. Bradley Co. doesn’t own in what is essentially a city block from Broadway to the river and the 13th Street bridge to the 14th Street bridge.
The company officially announced the first phase of that development, a $52 million apartment community called The Rapids at Riverfront Place on nearly 2.5 acres of a 7.5-acres it owns.
“If I feel anything other than positive, I should have my butt kicked,” Morpeth said.
Plans call for construction to begin in the next two months and the first apartment units to be available in late next year or early 2019.
Morpeth was a pioneer when he opened Country’s in the old Greyhound and Trailways bus station at the corner of Broadway and 14th Street. It was long before the TSYS campus was built to the north and the property backed up to the old Pillowtex textile mill.
In 2003, W.C. Bradley Co. purchased the mill property after it shut down operations. Since that time it has acquired everything in the block but Morpheth’s restaurant.
Morpeth is concerned about the short-term impact of the construction project for the 414,000-square-foot building that will house 226 luxury apartments. But nearly three decades in the same location allows him the opportunity to think long term.
“I can sum it up this way,” Morpeth said. “I was really concerned when all of the new restaurants began to open downtown. I was scared that we had gotten ahead of the people down here.”
Then a funny thing happened.
“We are having a record sales year,” he said. “Business is better than it has ever been. And that is even with Smoke opening up down the street.”
There are almost three dozen restaurants now open in the downtown business district and W.C. Bradley is planning a 7,000-square-foot restaurant that will be just off the Chattahoochee Riverwalk in a corner of the new apartment building.
W.C. Bradley Co. Real Estate Division President Mat Swift said that his company would make sure that what it does won’t have a negative impact on Country’s.
“We think Jim’s been a tremendous entrepreneur,” Swift said. “He was here in the early days and he’s got a historic building that is important. Country’s Barbecue will become an integral part of this overall master plan. Whatever we do, we will make sure we take care of him from a parking standpoint.”
The neighborhood is changing and Morpeth thinking about what he can do to better his property, which has had no major upgrades in the last 30 years.
“As they get deeper into this thing, I will be getting with them to see what we can do to blend in better with their development,” Morpeth said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
