March 1, 2017 7:05 PM

Missouri Senate roll call vote on LGBT protections

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The 20-10 Missouri Senate roll call vote to defeat a proposed amendment to ban discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Voting "yes" were two Republicans and eight Democrats.

Voting "no" were 20 Republicans.

Not voting were two Republicans and one Democrat.

The roll call, by officeholder, hometown, party and vote:

Dan Brown, Rolla, R: No

Maria Chappelle-Nadal, University City, D: Not voting

Mike Cunningham, Rogersville, R: No

Kiki Curls, Kansas City, D: Yes

Bob Dixon, Springfield, R: No

Bill Eigel, Weldon Spring, R: No

Ed Emery, Lamar, R: No

Dan Hegeman, Cosby, R: No

Jason Holsman, Kansas City, D: Yes

Denny Hoskins, Warrensburg, R: No

Jacob Hummel, St. Louis, D: Yes

Mike Kehoe, Jefferson City, R: No

Andrew Koenig, Manchester, R: No

Will Kraus, Lee's Summit, R: No

Doug Libla, Poplar Bluff, R: No

Brian Munzlinger, Williamstown, R: No

Jamilah Nasheed, St. Louis, D: Yes

Bob Onder, Lake St. Louis, R: No

Ron Richard, Joplin, R: No

Jeanie Riddle, Mokane, R: No

John Rizzo, Kansas City, D: Yes

Gary Romine, Farmington, R: No

Caleb Rowden, Columbia, R: Yes

David Sater, Cassville, R: No

Rob Schaaf, St. Joseph, R: Not voting

Dave Schatz, Sullivan, R: Not voting

Jill Schupp, Creve Coeur, D: Yes

Scott Sifton, Affton, D: Yes

Ryan Silvey, Kansas City, R: Yes

Wayne Wallingford, Cape Girardeau, R: No

Gina Walsh, St. Louis County, D: Yes

Jay Wasson, Nixa, R: No

Paul Wieland, Imperial, R: No

