Missouri Senate roll call vote on LGBT protections

The 20-10 Missouri Senate roll call vote to defeat a proposed amendment to ban discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in employment, housing and public accommodations.
Voting "yes" were two Republicans and eight Democrats.
Voting "no" were 20 Republicans.
Not voting were two Republicans and one Democrat.
The roll call, by officeholder, hometown, party and vote:
Dan Brown, Rolla, R: No
Maria Chappelle-Nadal, University City, D: Not voting
Mike Cunningham, Rogersville, R: No
Kiki Curls, Kansas City, D: Yes
Bob Dixon, Springfield, R: No
Bill Eigel, Weldon Spring, R: No
Ed Emery, Lamar, R: No
Dan Hegeman, Cosby, R: No
Jason Holsman, Kansas City, D: Yes
Denny Hoskins, Warrensburg, R: No
Jacob Hummel, St. Louis, D: Yes
Mike Kehoe, Jefferson City, R: No
Andrew Koenig, Manchester, R: No
Will Kraus, Lee's Summit, R: No
Doug Libla, Poplar Bluff, R: No
Brian Munzlinger, Williamstown, R: No
Jamilah Nasheed, St. Louis, D: Yes
Bob Onder, Lake St. Louis, R: No
Ron Richard, Joplin, R: No
Jeanie Riddle, Mokane, R: No
John Rizzo, Kansas City, D: Yes
Gary Romine, Farmington, R: No
Caleb Rowden, Columbia, R: Yes
David Sater, Cassville, R: No
Rob Schaaf, St. Joseph, R: Not voting
Dave Schatz, Sullivan, R: Not voting
Jill Schupp, Creve Coeur, D: Yes
Scott Sifton, Affton, D: Yes
Ryan Silvey, Kansas City, R: Yes
Wayne Wallingford, Cape Girardeau, R: No
Gina Walsh, St. Louis County, D: Yes
Jay Wasson, Nixa, R: No
Paul Wieland, Imperial, R: No
Comments