Marion-based fireworks company pleads guilty to smuggling

Federal authorities say a Marion-based fireworks company has pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling.
The State newspaper of Columbia reports (http://bit.ly/2mwEs1y) that a news release says Atlas Importers Inc. could be fined $500,000. The company will be sentenced later.
The company was accused of repeatedly importing fireworks that had been modified to change the powder ratios. Atlas Importers says on its website that it sells wholesale to fireworks retailers in South Carolina offering more than 700 items for backyard consumer display.
