The Latest: Lawyers say Kansas must hike school aid by $800M

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens Pause

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

0:25 Company's donation to help athletic programs hurt by recent tornado

0:32 Meet Big Red

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:11 Grandmother sends warning after stranger tries to lure girl from school

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice