U.S. Dept. of Education admits to overstating student loan repayment rates

In the final week before the Obama Administration left power, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) released a memo admitting it has been overstating student loan repayment rates for most colleges since 2015. The bogus data, attributed to a coding error, was posted on the DOE’s College Scorecard. The revised data restated the repayment rates, which measure the percentage of borrowers with undergraduate student loans who have repaid at least $1 of their principal balance. The percentages group the borrowers by time period (one, three, five or seven years) since the loans first entered repayment, and defaulted loans – delinquent for one year or longer — are excluded.
The upshot is that the percentage of delinquent and defaulted loans is higher than previously claimed by the DOE.
Prior to the correction, DOE reported that more than half of the student borrowers at 477 colleges and vocational schools had defaulted or hadn’t paid down their debt within a seven-year period. That number was revised to 1,029 schools, and the seven-year repayment rate at some colleges dropped by as much as 29 percent. Repayment rates for three-year periods fell from 61 percent to 41 percent. The five- and seven-year rates dropped from 61 to 47 percent and 66 to 57 percent, respectively.
One of the hardest hit schools was the University of Memphis, which saw its seven-year repayment rate drop from 67 to 47 percent. The school commented that it “was not contacted by or made aware of the data changes” from the DOE. “Given the magnitude of the numerical changes in the report released by the Department of Education, the University of Memphis will be challenging the accuracy of the newly adjusted data.”
The impact of the corrections was felt greatest in the shorter time periods. This is perhaps explained by the introduction in recent years of income-driven repayment plans, which make less of a dent in principal for a given period than do the regular plans. In addition, the older groups have had more time in the work force and thus a greater opportunity to pay down their loans.
While the new figures corrected each school’s statistics, the categorization (above average, average, below average) of the schools with regard to repayment rates did not change much. Less than 10 percent of the schools were re-categorized due to the new numbers. Nonetheless, the new figures show that the DOE had overstated the repayment rates of virtually all U.S. trade schools and colleges.
Some analysts praised the Obama Administration for fixing the numbers before it left office. Others observed how much worse it would have been politically for the outgoing regime if the Trump Administration made the announcement. Given the Republican majority’s hostility to the DOE, it is reasonable to assume that this episode will be used as political fodder to change the federal student aid system. After all, it is the U.S. taxpayer who will have to foot the bill for defaulted student loans, and that bill will be hundreds of billions of dollars.
In December 2014, the Treasury Department predicted that as much as $3.3 trillion in student loans could be outstanding by the year 2024. No doubt these new numbers will cause that forecast to look overly rosy.
At best, this was an honest mistake, but others may see it as an attempt by bureaucrats to make themselves look good and advance their careers. We expect that kind of behavior in China, but in the U.S., not so much. Nonetheless, fingers will point and careers will suffer. Conspiracy theorists will no doubt call this another example of “fake data.”
