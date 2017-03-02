St. Francis Hospital names Gwen Johnson senior administrative director

St. Francis Hospital in Columbus said Thursday that Gwen Johnson has been named senior administrative director of revenue cycle.
Johnson has more than 30 years of health-care experience. She has a master’s degree in health informatics and information management from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tenn.
“During her five years at St. Francis, Gwen has made a significant impact on the organization as a results-oriented leader,” John Milazzo, chief financial officer at St. Francis, said in a statement. “In her expanded role, Gwen will now oversee Health Information Management and Clinical Documentation Improvement, in addition to Patient Financial Services and Patient Access Services.”
St. Francis Hospital, located on Manchester Expressway in Columbus, is a 376-bed facility that offers inpatient, outpatient and emergency room services, and is the city’s primary heart hospital, with it offering open-heart surgery. The hospital employees about 2,800 and has 300 physicians.
