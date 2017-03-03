Retailer hhgregg closing 88 stores — here’s the closure list

Electronics and appliance retailer hhgregg said Friday it is closing 88 of its 220 stores across the nation in an effort to turn around its financial fortunes and become profitable once again.
The Indianapolis-based company said it also will be eliminating three distribution centers. Inventory in the stores being closed will be liquidated in the coming weeks, it said, with the targeted locations making their final sales by the middle of April. About 1,500 people will be losing their jobs.
“We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us,” Robert J. Riesbeck, hhgregg's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities. We feel strongly that the markets we will remain in are the right ones for our customers and our business model. Our team is dedicated to moving forward and being a profitable 132 store, multi-regional chain where we will continue to be a dominant force in appliances, electronics and home furnishings.”
hhgregg operates a store at 6499 Whittlesey Blvd., in the Columbus Park Crossing area of the city. It is not among the 88 locations being eliminated. There are a handful in Georgia, however, including stores Lithonia, Duluth, Morrow and the Buckhead area of Atlanta. In Alabama, locations being shuttered are in Trussville and Mobile.
The distribution centers being closed are in Philadelphia, Miami, Fla., and Brandywine, Md.
Here is a list of the stores that will be closed:
Newark, Heath, Ohio
Newport News, Va.
Fairfax, Va.
Fairlawn, Akron, Ohio
Virginia Beach, Va.
Bailey's Crossroads, Falls Church, Va.
Trussville, Ala.
Chesapeake, Va.
Woodbridge, Va.
Stonecrest, Lithonia, Ga.
Fredericksburg, Va.
Manassas, Va.
Gwinnett, Duluth, Ga.
Colonial Heights, Va.
Largo, Md.
Southlake, Morrow, Ga.
Roanoke, Va.
Waldorf, Md.
Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Lower Paxon, Harrisburg, Pa.
Rockville, Md.
Hialeah, Fla.
York, Pa.
Frederick, Md.
Sawgrass, Plantation, Fla.
Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Catonsville, Md.
Lancaster, Pa.
Hanover, Md.
Kendall, Miami, Fla.
Hagerstown, Md.
Bel Air, Md.
Wellington, Fla.
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Towson, Md.
West Palm Beach, Fla.
Dickson City, Pa.
Annapolis, Md.
Boca Raton, Fla.
Winchester, Va.
Glen Burnie, Md.
Mt. Juliet, Tenn.
Wyomissing, Pa.
Chesterfield, Mo.
Mansfield, Ohio
Downingtown, Pa.
North Hills, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Mooresville, N.C.
King of Prussia, Berwyn, Pa.
Erie, Pa.
Durham, N.C.
Montgomeryville, North Wales, Pa.
Parkersburg, Vienna, West Va.
Cary, N.C.
Whitman Square, Philadelphia, Pa.
Schaumburg, Ill.
Buckhead, Atlanta, Ga.
Langhorne, Pa.
Bloomingdale, Ill.
Asheville, N.C.
Whitehall, Pa.
Arlington Heights, Ill.
Gainesville, Fla.
Moorestown, N.J.
Niles, Ill.
Homestead, Fla.
Deptford, Woodbury, N.J.
Springfield, Ill.
Florida Mall, Orlando, Fla.
Mays Landing, N.J.
Champaign, Ill.
Pensacola, Fla.
Newark, Del.
Kenner Westgate, Metairie, La.
Mobile, Ala.
Dover, Del
Westbank, Harvey, La.
Aventura, Fla.
Wilmington, Del.
Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, La.
Pinecrest, Fla.
Springfield, Va.
Tri-County, Springdale, Ohio
Short Pump, Henrico, Va.
Sterling, Va.
Treasure Coast Mall, Jensen Beach, Fla.
Chesterfield, Midlothian, Va.
