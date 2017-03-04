Court: Cameron Parish must take full assessed taxes from LNG

A state appeal court has rejected a plan under which Cameron Parish could start collecting payments now from Cameron LNG instead of waiting until its state industrial property tax exemption runs out.
The American Press reports (http://bit.ly/2mj7Sjt ) that the court ruled the parish cannot exempt a company from paying the full assessed amount in property taxes.
Parish Administrator Ryan Bourriaque says the parish would have collected $503.5 million over 23 years, rather than an estimated $1.5 billion starting in 2029.
The Cameron Parish Police Jury and School Board had agreed to the "payment in lieu of taxes," or PILOT for short.
The tax assessor challenged the deal. His attorney, Brian Eddington, said the parish can adjust how property taxes are collected, but cannot reduce them.
