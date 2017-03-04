Legislation would help Florida craft distilleries, breweries

Philip McDaniel is like most craft distillers in Florida: he is frustrated that he can sell only two bottles per label a year to each visitor of his distillery in St. Augustine when breweries and wineries can sell as much as they want.
McDaniel, who makes rum, gin and vodka, wants that bottle limit lifted. Meanwhile, small craft beer breweries in the state want to be able to expand their businesses by selling to retailers without going through distributors.
Those proposals are part of bills moving through Florida's Legislature. Liquor stores and distributors oppose the changes, saying they would cut into their business.
Comments