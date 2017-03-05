US Sen. Warren turns fundraising powerhouse for Democrats

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren regularly critiques an economic system she says is rigged against the little guy.
Fueling that message is a voracious fundraising machine that's turned the Massachusetts Democrat into a powerhouse in her party.
At the start of 2017, Warren had $4.8 million in her Senate campaign account, the biggest piggybank of any Senate Democrat facing voters next year, according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance records.
Warren is also ahead of eight of the nine Senate Republicans running for re-election in 2018.
The Massachusetts Democrat is looking ahead to her own campaign and what supporters hope will be a 2020 presidential bid, which Warren hasn't ruled out.
During the past two years, Warren has raked in donations from virtually every state in the country.
