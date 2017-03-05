8 injured after vehicle goes into lake near Apache Junction

Authorities say four people have been hospitalized after a vehicle went off a steep embankment near Canyon Lake in the Apache Junction area.
Superstition Fire and Medical officials say the SUV was traveling on Apache Trail near the lake's first bridge when it fell about 100 feet into water below Saturday night.
Everyone was able to escape from the vehicle before responders arrived.
Authorities say two people were airlifted to trauma centers and two others were transported to hospitals.
They say four other people suffered minor injuries.
All eight are between the ages of 16 and 18.
Authorities say it's the third vehicle to drive off the cliff on State Route 88 in the past two weeks.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to add guardrails in the area.
