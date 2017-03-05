Kansas town largely moving on year after mass shooting

A year since a gunman killed three people and wounded 14 others at a Kansas lawn equipment factory, residents of the town say they've not forgotten the carnage but are moving on.
The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2m3uung ) reports one of the chief reasons for Hesston's resilience after the Feb. 25, 2016, shooting at the Excel Industries plant is that many of the 4,000 residents didn't know anyone directly tied to the tragedy.
That's because many of the factory's workers commute to Hesston.
The gunman, Cedric Ford, was killed by police.
An ex-girlfriend who gave Ford the guns he used in the shooting was sentenced in November to a year on supervised release. Sarah Hopkins pleaded guilty to not alerting authorities that a convicted felon unlawfully possessed firearms.
