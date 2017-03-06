Love the outdoors? Job fair coming up on March 15

Callaway Gardens, amid an unusually early peak azalea season, said Monday it is planning a job fair March 15 to prepare the tourist destination for spring and summer guests.
The fair takes place 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. that day at Azalea Hall, next to Rockin’ Robins, at 5887 Georgia Hwy. 354 in Pine Mountain, Ga. Those who can’t make the fair can apply in person 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, fill out an application online at http://www.callawaygardens.com/about/careers, or email resumes to hr@callawaygardens.com.
The gardens will have both full- and part-time positions in most of its departments, including food and beverage, recreation, security, accounting, engineering, housekeeping, fishing, horticulture, bellmen and human resources. There will be interviews at the job fair.
Founded in 1952, Callaway Gardens is a resort with plenty of outdoor activities and special facilities to connect its visitors with nature. Attractions include the beach and lake, a butterfly center, golf courses, the Ida Cason Callaway Memorial Chapel, walking and bicycling trails, and two large areas with walkways specifically planted with azaleas that burst with bright colors each spring. Special events include a water-ski championship, Fourth of July celebration, and a Fantasy in Lights holiday attraction.
