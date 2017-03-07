Correction: Illinois Budget-Comptroller story

In a story March 6 about a lawsuit over the Illinois state budget, The Associated Press misspelled the state comptroller's first name. She is Susana Mendoza, not Suzanna Mendoza.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Rauner goes to court over comptroller paycheck handling
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration has filed a lawsuit over the way Illinois' comptroller is handling employee pay
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration has filed a lawsuit over the way Illinois' comptroller is handling employee pay.
The lawsuit filed Monday in St. Clair County Circuit Court says Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza is violating a 2015 court order.
The lawsuit contends the paychecks of 587 Central Management Services employees could be disrupted if the matter is not resolved by Wednesday.
A two-year budget stalemate between Rauner and legislative Democrats has not affected employee pay because the July 2015 order says workers have a contract to be paid even if there's no money appropriated in a budget.
Mendoza's office told Rauner's that pay for CMS workers should come from a maintenance account that has money in it. Rauner says that money is needed for vehicle repair.
Comments