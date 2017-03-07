Capito, 3 other GOP senators fault health care proposal

West Virginia's U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has joined with three Republican colleagues criticizing the House proposal to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, saying they won't support a plan that doesn't have stability for individuals and families enrolled in expanded Medicaid.
In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, they say the proposed replacement drafted in the Republican-controlled House also lacks needed flexibility for states.
Capitol and Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska say they support reform efforts, but add that Medicaid covers 72 million people and it's "the core of the health safety net."
