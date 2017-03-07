Cybersecurity gathering focuses on military vehicles

A two-day gathering in suburban Detroit is focusing on how cybersecurity is affecting military vehicles.
The Michigan Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association has partnered with the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for the Cybersecurity and Defense Sector Summit in Troy.
Discussions are geared toward cybersecurity, defense and mobility. Organizers say the effort covers ground vehicles and aircraft as well as boats and ships.
The event starts Tuesday. Highlights include a Wednesday panel titled "Security of Autonomous Connectivity: Defense and Commercial Automotive Approach." That discussion will include a look at Michigan's efforts to link defense and cybersecurity.
