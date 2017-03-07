Columbus executive among ‘Most Influential Women’ in the world

For the fourth time in five years, Pam Joseph has been named one of 25 “Most Influential Women in Payments” in the world.
Joseph, who is president and chief operating officer at Columbus-based TSYS, graced the PaymentsSource list in 2013, 2014 and 2015, before retiring as vice chair of payment services at U.S. Bancorp. That retirement lasted briefly until her hiring at the credit-card and payments processor in May 2016.
“The Most Influential Women in Payments are the ones taking risks with new ideas and investments, and developing the technology that will forever change the way people handle money,” PaymentsSource says in its online synopsis of the annual honor. “Not only do they set an example for their peers, they are unafraid to learn from newcomers and are diligent about encouraging a freshness and diversity of ideas.”
PaymentsSource notes how Joseph came aboard TSYS amid a global transition to more mobile payment systems, both in the private and government sectors. She now is part of the push to diversify the Columbus firm with an expanded merchant services presence — with the company completing its $2.35 billion acquisition of TransFirst shortly before her arrival — while also making certain the company suffers no setbacks in its core card and payment processing for global banks, card issuers and retailers.
“I feel that I’ve learned more in the last five years than I did in my first 20, and it’s all because my younger colleagues have been able to successfully keep pace with the rate of change,” Joseph said in an interview with PaymentsSource. “Moore’s law (which states that computing power doubles every two years) has opened our eyes to the exponential growth and progress we’re going to see from technology.”
Other companies with executives represented on the “Most Influential Women in Payments” list include Accenture, Early Warning, Real Ventures, MoneyGram, Chargebacks911, Ingenico Group, NACHA, Visa, Silicon Valley Bank, Kroger, Mastercard, Synchrony Financial, Walmart, PaidUp, BMO, First Data, Citi Retail Services, U.S. Bank, Discover Financial Services, Braintree, JPMorgan Chase, Barclaycard, FIS and American Express.
TSYS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Troy Woods, in a statement, said he was “excited and proud” of Joseph’s recognition and noted she has made a major impact in the industry through more than three decades.
“Since joining our leadership team last year, she has had a significant impact on all of our segments, as well as the reshaping of our product team and how we will operate — and innovate — moving forward,” Woods said.
