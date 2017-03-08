Evansville business owner planning to start pedicab service

A downtown Evansville business owner is working to start up a pedicab service in the city.
Mary Allen is seeking city approval for operating the two pedal-operated vehicles and hopes to debut the service in early April.
Allen owns the Sixth Street Soapery skin-care products business and says she thought a pedicab would be a good addition in Evansville after she and her husband rode in one during a trip to Savannah, Georgia.
Allen tells the Evansville Courier & Press (http://bit.ly/2mfWiD3 ) that she bought her two vehicles from a pedicab operator in Denver who was retiring.
She plans to have the pedicabs available for rides around the downtown areas, private event rentals and perhaps for historical tours of the city.
Comments