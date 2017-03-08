Woman who lost leg on job was 'working,' entitled to comp

An appeals court rejected an aviation company's claim that a worker who lost her leg on the job wasn't entitled to workers' compensation because she wasn't, technically, working at the time.
Modesty Colquitt was driving a luggage tug to meet her mother, who was bringing money and food after Colquitt forgot her wallet in September 2014.
Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2m22Mog ) reports the Commonwealth Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Starr Aviation that Colquitt, who was then 21, didn't deserve the benefits for the accident at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Colquitt lost her leg below the knee in an accident while driving the dug, but the company argued Colquitt's injury wasn't work-related because she was driving to meet her mother.
The ruling upholds a Workers Compensation Appeal Board ruling granting Colquitt full disability benefits.
