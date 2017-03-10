Beshear asks PSC to scale back utilities' increase request

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has recommended that a rate increase requested by Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities be scaled back to about a third of the request.
A public hearing is scheduled May 2 on the companies' request for a $210 million increase in annual revenues. Beshear's office said he's asking the Public Service Commission to reduce the request by $142 million.
Beshear said in a news release Thursday his office believes the requested increase is excessive.
The office also requested that smart meters not be deployed, saying it would cost $350 million over the life of the meters, and recommended that fixed charges remain the same.
LG&E and KU Energy spokeswoman Natasha Collins told The Courier-Journal the increases are needed to maintain systems and enhance reliability, restore power more quickly and provide customers with more information.
