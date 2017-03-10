Longtime YMCA executive from Jackson, Miss., to lead Columbus YMCA

An executive from the YMCA in Jackson, Miss., has been hired to lead the YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus.
David Reeves, who has been president and chief executive officer at the Metropolitan YMCA of Jackson since 2004, will succeed David Steele, the longtime president and CEO of the Columbus YMCA who passed away last October. Steele had led the local organization since 1992.
The hiring of Reeves was approved by the YMCA’s board of directors.
Columbus YMCA Board Chairman Mario Davis said Reeves will take the new job starting April 10. He said Reeves will bring a wealth of experience to the Columbus job with his “extensive” experience and knowledge of the YMCA’s mission and programs.
“David has an impressive background in all aspects of the YMCA and we couldn’t be more pleased with his selection to lead our YMCA as president and CEO,” Davis said in a statement. “It is his experience as an expert in leadership, community (and) team building and financial operations that makes him ideally suited for this position at an important time in our history.”
Since 2004, Reeves has headed a Jackson YMCA that has four facilities and 14 additional program sites with a coverage area of 16 counties. The YMCA there, which operates on an $8 million annual budget, has 18,000 members.
Reeves’ earlier jobs included serving as group vice president and executive director at the YMCA of Middle Tennessee in Nashville. He has a bachelor of science degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
“I'm excited, yet humbled to have been selected to be the next president and CEO of the Metropolitan Columbus YMCA,” Reeves said in a statement. “The YMCA has been a home to me for the past 30 years and I look forward to making Columbus my home and being a part of such a generous and growing community. I look forward to continuing the great work that David Steele, the board of directors, staff and all stakeholders have achieved for so many years.”
Steele’s accomplishments as head of the Columbus YMCA included construction of the John P. Thayer YMCA downtown, as well as a major restoration of the D.A. Turner YMCA on Warm Springs Road.
