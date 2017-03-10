Three Aflac executive’s among ‘Most Powerful Women in Business’

Three Aflac executives grace Black Enterprise magazine’s list of the “Most Powerful Women in Business” for 2017.
Teresa White, president of Aflac U.S., Audrey Boone Tillman, executive vice president and general counsel, and Brenda Mullins, vice president of human resources and chief people officer, have made the prestigious list which spotlights high ranking and influential African-American female executives in the corporate world.
“For a company like Aflac, which prides itself on our diverse and talented workforce, we are extremely satisfied to see the work of these very talented women being recognized by Black Enterprise magazine,” Dan Amos, chairman and chief executive officer of Columbus-based Aflac, said in a statement. “Teresa, Audrey and Brenda are at the top of their respective disciplines when it comes to making Aflac the leader of our industry. The entire Aflac family salutes this outstanding accomplishment.”
The Black Enterprise list was formed through research of thousands of executives in several sectors, to include finance, pharmaceutical and retail.
“You could not find a better example of women of power than the female executives represented in this issue,” Black Enterprsie President and CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. said in a statement. “Our editorial team developed this list to not only celebrate the black female business elite, but to demonstrate that it requires unparalleled expertise and resilience to break through barriers that female executives continue to face today.”
