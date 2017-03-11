New York awards $60 million for local water upgrades

New York state has approved nearly $60 million in low-cost loans and grants for upstate communities looking to upgrade their drinking water and sewer systems.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration announced the funding Thursday. It will support different water infrastructure projects in 16 towns, villages and counties, including Albany, East Syracuse and Cobleskill.
The state regularly awards water system grants and no-interest and low-interest loans to local governments.
The most recent round of funding will support new and upgraded water mains, reservoirs, sewer systems and water storage tanks.
Cuomo, a Democrat, has proposed setting aside $2 billion to address water quality and the state's water infrastructure needs, which estimates say could cost as much as $80 billion in coming years.
