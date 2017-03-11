3 years later, no promised Market Basket expansion in Maine

The first Market Basket store in Maine opened three years ago, but the supermarket chain has yet to expand in the state to try to challenge Hannaford and Shaw's.
Supermarket analysts say the company's diminished financial strength from a shareholder buyout in late 2014 combined with other factors have likely put the promised Maine expansion on hold.
But Market Basket senior executives tell the Portland Press Herald that the company has continued to expand in Massachusetts and New Hampshire since the buyout, and that Maine is still being considered for potential stores in the future.
For now, Market Basket has only one location in Biddeford. The company said sales are strong at the lone Maine store.
