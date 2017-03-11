Demolition resumes on Hanford plutonium plant

Demolition of a major plutonium plant at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state has resumed.
The Tri-City Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mxhyG7) that demolition of the Plutonium Finishing Plant's Plutonium Reclamation Facility resumed this week after being halted in late January when a radiation alarm sounded.
The plant operated for decades making hockey puck-sized tablets of plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal.
Kelly Wooley is deputy project manager for the Plutonium Finishing Plant for U.S. Department of Energy contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co.
Wooley says the source of the radioactive contamination in a rubble pile that has been cleaned up wasn't identified.
