March 12, 2017 6:22 AM

Robber wearing Iron Man suit robs Florida blood bank

The Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A robber dressed in a sweat suit as the superhero character Iron Man is being sought for an armed heist at a South Florida blood bank.

The Broward Sheriff's Office this week released video of the March 3 stickup at Continental Services Group. Investigators told the SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2lIAfYG ) the man wore a red Iron Man sweat suit with a hood that zipped up into a mask, a black T-shirt over the sweat suit and dark colored pants.

Authoritie say the man pushed aside a customer, pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave him a cash box and the man ran away with it. The amount of money taken has not been disclosed.

No one was injured in the heist.

