South Carolina unemployment rate inches upward

South Carolina's unemployment rate has risen slightly as the number of people working in the state climbs to a record high.
The Department of Employment and Workforce said Monday that South Carolina's unemployment rate in January was 4.4 percent, up from 4.3 percent in December.
That increase mirrored national unemployment, which also rose 0.1 percent from December, to 4.8.
The agency says South Carolina's labor force rose above 2.3 million in January.
Unemployment rose in all of South Carolina's 46 counties except for one, where the rate was unchanged. Marion County has the state's highest jobless rate, at 9 percent.
