Nebraska preliminary jobless rate at 3.3 percent in January

Nebraska's preliminary unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in January matched the revised December rate, according to a report released Monday.
The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release that the state rate was a tenth of a point higher than the January 2016 rate of 3.2 percent. The state's preliminary rate for December 2016 was 3.4 percent, which matched the revised November figure.
The state's newest figure remained well below the preliminary national figure of 4.8 percent for January.
Nebraska nonfarm employment also stayed above 1 million last month, the report said. The private industry segment with the most growth over the month was other services, which includes repair and maintenance, personal and laundry services, and religious, civic and professional organizations.
The preliminary Omaha area rate dropped to 3 percent from the preliminary December rate of 3.2 percent. The department said the revised December rates for Omaha and other statistical areas weren't available yet. The revised November rate was 2.9 percent.
The preliminary Lincoln rate rose three-tenths of a point, to 3.1 percent, from the preliminary December rate of 2.8 percent. The preliminary Grand Island-area rate jumped to 5.9 percent from the preliminary December rate of 3.5 percent.
The unemployment rates for Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha have not been seasonally adjusted, so they cannot be directly compared with the state unemployment rate.
Here are preliminary area labor market unemployment rates for January, followed by the preliminary December rates. The revised December figures are not yet available:
— Beatrice: 4.2, 3.5
— Columbus: 3.6, 3.3
— Fremont: 3.5, 3.1
— Hastings: 4.1, 3.4
— Kearney: 3.1, 2.7
— Lexington: 3.8, 3.2
— Norfolk: 3.3, 2.9
— North Platte: 3.5, 3.1
— Red Willow: 3.0, 2.7
— Scottsbluff: 4.2, 3.8
