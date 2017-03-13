Celebrate your inner nerd: Here are National Pi Day $3.14 deals

There are national days for pretty much everything, with “celebrations” often related to food.
Call this one the revenge of the nerds. Tuesday is National Pi Day, with participating businesses jumping into the mathematical fun and hoping to make a few dollars.
“Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world,” says the website piday.org. “Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi has been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point.”
National Day Calendar says there are more than 1,200 national days to celebrate. Doughnuts, anyone? That one is June 2, so plan and exercise accordingly.
Humor aside, here are known Pi Day deals out there:
▪ Your Pie — Offering all pizzas, regardless of toppings, for $3.14 one day only, as well as combo specials. Limit 2. Locations at 1019 Broadway until 10 p.m., and 5592 Whitesville Rd. until 9 p.m. www.yourpie.com and Facebook
▪ Hungry Howie’s — An online-only carryout deal, using the code “314DAY” for one medium one topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of Howie Bread. Location at 7590 Schomburg Road. www.hungryhowies.com
▪ Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet — Infinite buffet for $3.14 with the purchase of a drink as well, using the code 4051. Location at 2301 Airport Thruway. Facebook
▪ Bojangles — Offering three sweet potato pies for $3.14. Locations at 2883 Airport Thruway, 7660 Schomburg Road and 3264 Victory Drive. Facebook
