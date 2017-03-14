Study: Columbus among least ‘Happiest Places to Live’ in America

If you live in the California cities of Fremont, San Jose, Irvin and San Francisco, or even in Sioux Falls, S.D., you’ll find yourself in one of the happiest places to live in America. If you live in Columbus, not so much.
That’s according to a study released Monday by WalletHub on the “Happiest Places to Live” in 2017, of which Columbus is ranked No. 145 out of 150 cities across the U.S.
“For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy physique, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being,” WalletHub said on its website. “As this study aims to illustrate, we can either attain or merely aspire to a happy life, depending on where we choose to live. We examined each city based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.”
Columbus, specifically, ranked No. 145 in the nation in terms of “emotional and physical well-being,” was No. 147 in the area of “income and employment,” but was somewhat better off at No. 84 for its “community and environment.”
The only American cities with overall rankings worse than Columbus were Toledo, Ohio, at No. 146, Birmingham, Ala., at No. 147, Augusta, Ga., at No. 148, Cleveland, Ohio, at No. 149, and Detroit at No. 150.
Atlanta was the only other Georgia city on the list at No. 83, while other Alabama cities were Huntsville at No. 74, Montgomery at No. 128, and Mobile at No. 144.
In WalletHub’s 2017 “Happiest States in America” rankings, Georgia came in at No. 37 and Alabama at No. 50. With the state list including the District of Columbia, it stretched to 51 rankings, with West Virginia dead last behind Alabama. In sub-categories, Alabama was among the worst states in terms of people getting adequate sleep, while Georgia was among the lowest for income growth.
(Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ‘miserable’ cities)
The study by WalletHub follows another “well-being index” released recently by Gallup-Healthways, with that one showing the Columbus metro area improved from one of the most “miserable” cities in the U.S. to No. 68 out of 189 communities. Columbus fared worse in physical health and finances in that index, but did better in the areas of sense of purpose and social activity.
The top 10 “happiest” states were Utah, Minnesota, North Dakota, Hawaii, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and California.
Washington, D.C.-based WalletHub is a personal finance website started nearly four years ago.
