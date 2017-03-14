Award-winning farm couple honored for work on their land, in community

Barbour County farmers Russell and Jewell Bean, owners of S&B farm in Eufaula, Ala., have been honored at the statewide level.
The Alabama House and Senate recognized the couple recently for their work on the farm and within the surrounding community. The Barbour County Soil and Water Conservation District and Alabama’s USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service helped set up the honor, the agency said Tuesday.
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs and County Commission Chairman Earl Gilmore presented the Beans with the proclamation listing their contributions to farming and their community, while also noting they were selected Alabama NRCS’ 2017 Small Farmer of the Year and the 2016 National Lloyd Wright Small Farmer of the Year.
The Beans work and live on their 88-acre family farm, raising goats, pigs, chickens, cows, ducks and rabbits. Their agricultural bounty also includes a variety of vegetables and fruits.
