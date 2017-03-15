Business

March 15, 2017

Strawberry farmers rush to protect crop from cold weather

The Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

Strawberry farmers are rushing to protect their crop from the cold temperatures.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2nkSaoF) that buds have sprouted in Hampton Roads after the second-hottest February on record. The plants are now vulnerable to this week's sub-freezing temperatures.

Strawberry grower Barbara Henley in Virginia Beach said strawberry plants are normally dormant this time of year.

Local farmers are using a variety of methods to combat the frost. They include plastic blankets, row covers and spraying the plants with water. The ice that forms provides a protective barrier.

Agriculture experts say peaches and blueberries are also at risk.

