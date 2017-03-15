Assembly member challenges borough's invocation policy

A Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member is challenging a clause in a legal nonprofit's contract in order to defend the borough in an ongoing lawsuit over the assembly's invocation policy.
The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2m0kOLS ) that Assembly member Willy Dunne, of Homer, filed a civil complaint on Thursday asking for a temporary injunction that would allow him to publish an Op-Ed in local newspapers supporting an ordinance that would remove prayer from the beginning of assembly meetings.
Dunne wants to publish the piece, which explains his reasoning behind introducing the ordinance, before a March 21 hearing on the ordinance.
Borough Attorney Colette Thompson told him that Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian nonprofit, didn't approve of Dunne's piece and publishing it would violate a contract the borough holds with the group.
