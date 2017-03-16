Business

March 16, 2017 2:16 AM

Accounting alum donates $3 million to strengthen program

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

Old Dominion University plans to strengthen its accounting school after receiving a $3 million gift.

The school in Norfolk says the financial commitment comes from accounting school alum Robert W. Mitchell and his wife.

The 1987 grad owns and operates an accounting firm in Vienna, Virginia. The money will create an endowment to fund student scholarships, programming and faculty support at ODU's School for Accountancy.

Jeff Tanner, dean of the Strome College of Business, says fewer students pursue the master's degree that's often needed to become a certified public accountant. He said the gift will support students who want to get the advanced degree.

Tanner says the money will also help in recruiting high quality students and faculty.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos