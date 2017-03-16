$2.7 billion renovations drag on at Honolulu airport

A $2.7 billion modernization project at the Honolulu airport has been going on for years and shows no signs of wrapping up soon.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2nvGXyI ) that Honolulu International Airport officials say the renovations are about two-thirds complete in terms of time, though they're only about halfway through with construction work. Officials predict another four to five years of work.
The Department of Transportation says the project is on time and on budget.
However, some businesses are still complaining about all the construction. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley says the slow pace of the project is not normal and not good for business.
DOT officials say they realize Dunkerley and others are frustrated, but that in actuality a lot of work has been completed.
