Town votes to ban dorms, fights discrimination claims

A New Jersey town has banned the construction of dormitories after months of heated debate that some opponents say was rooted in fears of a growing Jewish community.
The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2ng4rub ) that the Jackson Township Council voted to ban the construction of dormitories Thursday.
Two council members explained that the new ordinance, which also limits school construction, does not discriminate against any religion and is based on curbing sprawl.
The area has a growing Orthodox Jewish community and some Jewish residents have questioned why dormitories are singled out.
Supporters of the ban points to ultra-Orthodox communities in neighboring Lakewood that have built yeshivas which have added to crowding.
They say the ban is an attempt to protect quality of life in the town and not anti-Semitic, as some opponents allege.
