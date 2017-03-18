New Mexico Legislature awaits vetoes verdict on new taxes

A political showdown over proposed new taxes loomed as New Mexico lawmakers sprinted toward the finish of a 60-day legislative session with an agreement in hand to hold spending at most state agency steady and slightly boost education after two bruising rounds of cuts to public schools.
As the session concludes Saturday, Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is vowing to veto key portions of the Legislature's $350 million bill to raise new money amid a steady downturn of traditional sources of revenue linked to energy prices, a struggling local economy and outward migration from the state.
Budget vetoes could bring lawmakers back to the capital at the governor's orders to rewrite a $6.1 billion spending plan — or for an attempt to override her vetoes.
