A sweet spring treat: Free ice cream cones being offered Monday

What better way is there to welcome spring 2017 into your life than to lick on a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen?
If you agree, then head over to your local Dairy Queen outlet Monday to pick up a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top. That includes the DQ’s in Columbus at 6605 Whittlesey Blvd. and 3580 Macon Road in Columbus.
The Minneapolis-based company said its eateries also will be collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network, giving those receiving the free sweet treats an additional reason to feel good inside.
Dairy Queen said the Free Cone Day offer is available at all participating non-mall Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations in the U.S. The freebie is available “while supplies last,” the company said. But whoever heard of a Dairy Queen running out of ice cream?
“We can’t think of a better way to show our appreciation to fans, kick off the spring season and support such an amazing cause than with a Free Cone Day,” Barry Westrum, a Dairy Queen marketing executive said in a statement.
Dairy Queen said it has raised more than $120 million for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals over the past three decades.
So enjoy those free cones, but don’t forget, National Ice Cream Day is only four months away (July 16), with plenty of sweet festivities and free offers from businesses likely awaiting ice cream fans far and wide.
