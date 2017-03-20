Shea-Porter hosts roundtable on Meals on Wheels cuts

U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter is holding a roundtable discussion in Somersworth to highlight her opposition to proposed cuts to the Meals on Wheels program.
The popular service that provides food to the elderly faces a sharp funding cut under President Donald Trump's budget proposal. The exact size of the cut is unknown, but White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said the government "can't spend money on programs just because they sound good."
Lawmakers from both parties have vowed to protect the program, which serves nearly a million meals per day nationwide through a network of more than 5,000 local programs. More than 2.4 million older Americans are served each year, including more than 500,000 veterans.
Shea-Porter will be at the Strafford Nutrition Program office in Somersworth on Monday morning.
