Toyota donating northern Kentucky facility for school

Toyota says it is donating a facility on its northern Kentucky campus for an education center.
The company said in a news release that Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced a $6.8 million Work Ready Skills initiative grant to Boone County Schools to adapt Toyota's office and engineering lab into a school.
The school is scheduled to be ready for students in the 2019-2020 school year.
The release says the goal of Ignite Institute at Roebling Innovation Center is to open student possibilities through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics; help prepare workers; and help make the area a magnet for high-value industry.
The school will be open initially for grades 9 to 12.
Toyota still occupies the Erlanger campus but has been transitioning from it as the company consolidates its North American headquarters in Texas.
