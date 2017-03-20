Business

March 20, 2017 1:53 AM

Toyota donating northern Kentucky facility for school

The Associated Press
ERLANGER, Ky.

Toyota says it is donating a facility on its northern Kentucky campus for an education center.

The company said in a news release that Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced a $6.8 million Work Ready Skills initiative grant to Boone County Schools to adapt Toyota's office and engineering lab into a school.

The school is scheduled to be ready for students in the 2019-2020 school year.

The release says the goal of Ignite Institute at Roebling Innovation Center is to open student possibilities through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics; help prepare workers; and help make the area a magnet for high-value industry.

The school will be open initially for grades 9 to 12.

Toyota still occupies the Erlanger campus but has been transitioning from it as the company consolidates its North American headquarters in Texas.

