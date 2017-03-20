Taqueria called Taco Mama coming to a location near you March 27

A fast casual taqueria called Taco Mama will be opening its doors March 27 in Auburn, Ala., at 149 East Magnolia Ave.
The restaurant specializes in, of course, tacos, burritos, nachos and other Mexican fare, with customers able to “build their own” tacos, burritos, nachos, bowls and quesadillas. There also are taco and burrito baskets with colorful names, including Alabama Redneck, The Sizzler, Yo Mama, The Fat Boy, The Hippie Fisherman and The Tree Hugger. There, of course, will be plenty of beer and margaritas to go with the meals.
Founded in 2011, the Mountain Brook, Ala.-based company said customers can expect a “casual, hip atmosphere featuring hand-selected music, garage doors that open to the patio and unique menu options.” The establishment will employ roughly 25 people. It will be open seven days a week and expects to participate actively in charitable efforts throughout the community. Catering will be offered.
“It’s all about food and people,” Taco Mama founder Will Haver said in a statement. “We love on everyone that graces our doors, because we understand that they don’t have to. Our food is very important to us and we work hard every day to find premium ingredients and put forward great people providing great service. It is a huge part of our success.”
