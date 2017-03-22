Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in early trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are treading water in early trading as gains in high-dividend stocks are outweighed by drops in banks and other sectors.
Sears Holdings plunged 9 percent in early trading Wednesday after the struggling retailer said it was doubtful it would be able to keep operating.
Nike dropped 6 percent after issuing a weak forecast.
The market is coming off its biggest drop so far this year.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,342.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,632. The Nasdaq composite edged up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,799.
Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.
More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
Comments